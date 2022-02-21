GIPF warns against imposter scam

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) this week cautioned members against fraudulent people impersonating GIPF staff members.

The scammers request to be provided with members’ personal financial information with the aim to access their money. Scammers come in many forms and through different platforms such as phone calls, text messages and/or emails, prompting the member to provide personal information such as banking details and/or ID numbers.

“We urge members to be vigilant at all times and refrain from engaging ‘Agents’ as the fund does not make use of external service providers,” emphasised GIPF’s General Manager for Marketing and Stakeholders Engagement, Edwin Tjiramba.

He also asked GIPF members to take note of the fact that the GIPF will not call and ask for your personal or financial information; the GIPF does not require members to pay for any of the services or benefits offered as a Fund, and the GIPF does not make use of external service providers when engaging its members.

He advised members contacted by the imposters to call 061 205 1000, email [email protected], or visit their nearest GIPF office to report the incident.