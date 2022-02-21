Select Page

180 swimmers expected to take part in swimming nationals

The national swimming championships slated for Thursday to Sunday will also serve as trials for the South African Junior Championships scheduled to take place in Durban, South Africa next month, an executive said this week.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Federation (NASFED), the event is the highlight of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala season.

NASFED’s Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara in a statement said that 184 swimmers between the ages of six and 69 will take part in the gala.

“There promises to be a lot of excitement,” McNamara said in a statement, adding that over 104 events are expected to take place,

The participating clubs involved are namely Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Flippers Swimming Academy, Marlins Aquatic Club, Oranjemund Sand Sharks, Phoenix Swimming Academy, and Swakopmund Swimming Club, McNamara concluded.

