Local and international investment giants set to convene in Swakopmund in March

Various pension funds and several international and local leading institutions will again, come together to discuss economic growth through alternative investments at the Namibia Institutional Investment Forum 2022 scheduled to take from 10-11 March in Swakopmund.

This was announced recently by Africa-focused investment communication and institutional business development firm, MNCapital Group, with the support of Poiyah Media; Mergence Unlisted Investment Managers; Cadence Capital; Monasa Advisory & Associates and MNCapital Botswana.

The event will run under the theme; “Harnessing Alternative Investment To Drive Economic Recovery”, and is expected to attract 100 participants from the investment funds and asset management industry as well as some international figures.

According to a statement, the programme will feature regulators and policymakers whose decision has a direct impact on investment decisions by pension funds, insurance companies, development financial institutions and other institutional and private investors.

Speaking in an interview, MNCapital Group CEO, Michael Ndinisa said, “We are excited about the prospects of hosting the most comprehensive institutional investment forum in Namibia. This Forum has been designed with a deliberate inclination towards the discussion of the formulation of pragmatic solutions, challenges and the alignment of Investment structures, regulations and best practices with current global expectations and competitiveness”.

“These country-specific Institutional Investments programs are designed to create a platform for the discussions of issues affecting institutional investors as well as other key players in the industry such as Fund managers, custodians, Administrators and every other stakeholder and will look at how to develop ways to overcome the challenges through the employment of factual and time-relevant information and practices as per the global standards and simultaneously matching those in Namibia. Growing investment in Africa’s economic development along an inclusive and green path depends upon the long term investment of institutional investors in Africa because sustainable investment depends on Africa’s pension funds investing in Africa’s future,” Ndinisa further articulated.

Namibia recently registered a record high in investment leads,80% over the usually expected number. These leads mainly focused on the green hydrogen aspect, with other lead recordings showing interest in industries such as agriculture and tourism. This shows growth and great potential and opportunity on investment in Namibia, such advancements in investment align well with the United Nations Sustainable Development guidelines, a subject Mr James Mnyupe the Economic Advisor to the President and Green Hydrogen Commissioner will highlight on the day of the Forum.

Confirmed Companies attending the Namibia Institutional Investors Forum include; the government; NAMFISA; GIPF; Farmers of Thought SA; Monasa Advisory & Associates; Ongos Valley Development; Mergence Unlisted Investment Manager; Mergence Investment Managers; Reinsurance – NamibRe; DBN; Namibia Asset Management; InoHarith Capital; Namibia Building Workers Pension Fund; Gaia Fund Managers; Namibia Stock Exchange; Napotel PensionFund; Eos Capital Namibia; Six Capital Advisory; Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services in Namibia (RFLAUN); Old Mutual Investment Group; Rossing Pension Fund; Momentum Investment Nam; Namletu Finance cc; Bank of Namibia; International Housing Solutions.