MTC, EIF to establish community seedbank project in the Kavango West

Mobile telecommunications company, MTC and the Environment Investment Fund (EIF) will jointly avail N$400,000 for the establishment of a community seed bank in the Ncuncuni constituency’s Sarukwe village in the Kavango West Region.

This comes after an agreement was signed between the two companies to work together in future on corporate social responsibility in September 2021.

Environmental Commissioner, Timoteus Mufeti said this partnership would go a long way in assisting the government to build on the 5000 generic seeds that are already stored at the National Botanical Research Institute.

EIF CEO, Benedict Libanda said Namibia is recovering from an unprecedented drought period that has been ongoing for eight years and the ecosystem is deteriorating as a result of the contestant and intensive farming, and climate change, putting biodiversity at risk.

“Hence conserving our generic resources is essential if we are to counter those trends that are threatening our biodiversity. It is fascinating that very old plant accessions that are housed here serve as a priceless reserve for the agricultural sector and that they can restore plant resources if wiped out by severe weather or disease,” Libanda said.

The MTC-EIF partnership will cover three areas that being the Seedbank initiative, Cleaning Campaign and Early Warning System in the Kunene Region.

“MTC believes that environmental sustainability is everybody’s responsibility and because MTC wants to preserve and sustain life and this can only be done through initiatives of this kind,” MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Services Officer, Tim Ekandjo said.