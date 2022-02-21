Select Page

Tourism industry gets helping hand from MultiChoice Namibia

Feb 22, 2022

MultiChoice Namibia will be offering their support to the tourism industry through short documentary-style videos that will be shot in and around the Sperrgebiet area.

This was announced at the Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN) 2022 Tourism Congress, which took place at Luderitz held on 18 February.

MultiChoice Namibia said that DStv Business has been providing COVID-19 relief to various businesses by providing tailor-made commercial packages that feature world-class content.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, Roger Gertze said their DSTv Business team and HAN have recognised an opportunity to create a smart partnership that will advance both their industries and improve all respective stakeholders.

CEO of HAN, Gitta Paetzold said sometimes it takes more than one key, namely a whole team to unlock treasures.

“HAN’s Congress did just that, by bringing together the public and private sector, mining and tourism sector and the media, to help unlock new horizons and tell the story of Namibia’s endless opportunities,” she added.

Executive Director at the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Teofilus Nghitila emphasized that the history of this part of southern Africa makes Namibia one of the most sought after destinations for tourists.

“The time has come for Namibia to unlock new horizons in this part of the world to allow this sector, a sector that tells the nation a story of few other industries and offers potential for economic growth, which will bring opportunities to the Namibian people in all walks of life,” he concluded.

The videos will be available for viewing purposes on MultiChoice Namibia’s YouTube page as well as the DSTv and GOTv social media platforms.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni

