Windhoek municipality activates boreholes to augment current shortfall of water supply from NamWater

The City of Windhoek has activated the borehole scheme to augment the current shortfall of water supply from NamWater following damages to the main water supply NamWater pipeline between Okahandja and Windhoek.

The City of Windhoek announced on 21 February that they were notified over the weekend of the water supply interruption from bulk supplier, NamWater.

“We have activated the borehole scheme to augment the current shortfall of water supply from NamWater, while the reclamation Plant (WINGOC) is also producing at full capacity,” they said.

The authority said in the event of the water supply from NamWater not being restored soon, their reservoir levels may reach critically low levels, hence residents are requested to use water sparingly, particularly during this period.

“Water appearance or discolouration may occur once reservoirs levels drop significantly and settled residue comes into suspension,” they added.

The City of Windhoek will be monitoring the water quality at all times and assure residents that water quality will never be compromised.