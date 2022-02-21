Minds in Action scoops startup award against stiff competition

A youth-owned educational startup walked away with a N$10,000 prize last week in a local sharktank business pitch competition. The successful candidate was one of six and the business jumpstart event was organised by Dololo DoBox and sponsored by B2Gold mine.

The Jumpstarter for the night was Ndaudika Mulundileni, founder of Minds in Action, who received the highest score from the judges: “We are excited about the outcome of the pitch event! It was an opportunity for us to showcase our business model, to demonstrate to the judges that we are committed to grow and able to make a profit while making an impact in society. Funds will enable us to improve our STEAM Centre, to make it more conducive for learning,” said Ndaudika.

Minds in Action is a youth educator focussing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

The other five competing SMEs were Yannis Beukes of Elyzian Fitness, an apparel brand and gym which offers personal training; Alek Pieters, founder of Surge Sustainability that develops and builds biogas plants; Rebecca Marais from Busy Beez educational materials, a startup that provides educational materials for kids; Björn Roxin of Termite Software, the developers of the Etosha app; and Hubert Nashenda of U.B. Innovations who has developed various fitness apps currently available on Google Play.

In June last year, Dololo DoBox was appointed to design and implement B2Gold’s Startup initiative, the miner’s first incubation programme for training, mentoring and supporting small businesses to become financially independent and/or ready to attract investments.

Each participant only had three minutes to convince the judges to invest up to N$10,000 in his or her business. The judging panel included Sem Mandela Uutoni, Dantagos Jimmy-Melani and Natalia Haulofu of B2Gold Namibia.

“The new ideas presented tonight prove that Namibian needs can be addressed by Namibians. I am confident that these businesses will flourish as they have already taken the first steps. Well done to all of you,” congratulated Haulofu afterwards.

“High Jumper Of the Night”: Ndaudika and Andreas of Minds in Action. (Photograph by CZ Oosthuizen)

Organiser Dololo DoBox, sponsor B2Gold mine and all six of the first jumpstarters opened the stage for the gold miner’s involvement in supporting youth-owned SMEs. (Photograph by CZ Oosthuizen)