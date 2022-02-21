Wildlife Resorts recognised for eco-tourism – Bags three awards at HAN gala

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) recently received a total of three Eco awards at the Hospitality Association of Namibia’s (HAN) gala dinner award ceremony that took place at Lüderitz over the past weekend.

The Eco awards which is a mark of distinction for accommodation establishments that are planned and managed according to eco-friendly principles were awarded to Olifantsrus, Onkoshi and Dolomite Camp with all of the establishments receiving a rating of 4 flowers. The highest rating generally, is five flowers.

“Eco-friendly tourism is the epitome of our success in ensuring quality service delivery and focus. These awards are a clear indication of NWR’s vision of not only being Africa’s top destination for tourism but also highlighting our mission of creating memorable tourism sustainably,” Managing Director of NWR, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama said.

Awarding of an Eco Awards desert flower certificate is a sign that the establishment keeps to a standard of environmental care and implements sustainable practises for the future of the immediate environment, the company and the people.

Eco Awards Namibia programme promotes the selective and careful use of resources, promoting, reducing, recycling and reusing and are a collective effort by both the private sector and the government.