Select Page

Fully vaccinated NamPower employees to receive N$1000

Posted by | Feb 21, 2022 |

Fully vaccinated NamPower employees to receive N$1000

In an attempt to encourage more employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, NamPower last week announced a vaccination incentive programme that will award every fully vaccinated employee a once-off amount of N$ 1000.

The incentive, which is non-taxable, will run until 30 June 2022. NamPower relentlessly encourages employees to get vaccinated by arranging on-site vaccination services for employees. However, despite these efforts, NamPower’’s overall vaccination status remains low.

“NamPower will soon launch an internal vaccination campaign – an additional attempt to motivate employees to stand together and get vaccinated. Let us all play our part, we are stronger together,” NamPower MD, Simson Haulofu said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Kavekotora chairs SADC public accounts committee group

Kavekotora chairs SADC public accounts committee group

13 October 2017

FABlab calls innovators and inventors to showcase their projects at upcoming Pitch Night

FABlab calls innovators and inventors to showcase their projects at upcoming Pitch Night

13 September 2017

More than 7,700 attacks by threats disguised as dating apps in Africa

More than 7,700 attacks by threats disguised as dating apps in Africa

13 February 2020

New vehicle sales end year on negative note as December 2019 shows decline

New vehicle sales end year on negative note as December 2019 shows decline

20 January 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<