Project Never Walk Alone donates shoes to school in Okahandja Park

Non-profit organisation, Project Never Walk Alone (PNWA) made their first handover for the year at Greenleaf Primary School in Okahandja Park a fortnight ago.

The organisation delivered a total of 350 pairs of shoes to extremely excited students at an event which was filled with performances by top talents including the Twazis, Top Cheri, Ethnix, Toivo The Drummer and traditional performances by the pupils of Greenleaf Primary School.

Speaking at the handover, PNWA Founder, Tim Ekandjo encouraged the children to pass with flying colours and become the best they can be.

“Your dreams are valid and you should continue dreaming bid and we also commit to donating a total of 100 school uniforms to Greenleaf Primary School,” he said. Ekandjo thanked all the stakeholders, most especially NDTC who were in attendance for their kind gesture which is making PNWA possible.

Principal of Greenleaf, Chanville Mackrill thanked PNWA for being a beacon of hope in Namibia, while NDTC CSI Manager, Terence Kavendjii emphasized their commitment to Namibia’s real diamond who are the children.

PNWA has now delivered a total of 2650 brand new pairs of shoes barely 7 months after launching in August 2021.