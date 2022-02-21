Select Page

Local female cricketer selected to play for English-side, East Huntspill in upcoming 2022 season

Eveleen Kejarukua was recently selected to take part in East Huntspill Cricket Club’s upcoming 2022 season, the club announced on their social media page.

Kejarukua will become the 3rd overseas player selected by the English side, which is situated in the village of East Huntspill in the country of Somerset England.

According to the club, the 28-year-old Kejarukua is an off-spinning bowler, who was born and raised in Namibia and plays locally for Zebra Cricket Club and has played for the women’s national team.

“Kejarukua is keen to experience the English game here in Somerset as part of her cricketing journey,” they added.

The club said that Kejarukua will also be heavily involved with their coaching at the seniors and youth levels.

“Welcome to the East Huntspill Cricket Club family, Eveleen,” the club was established in 1977 concluded.

 

 

