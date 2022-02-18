Letshego launches new Twitter Space event to bring more digital options for bank clients

Letshego will be taking to Twitter Space to host its latest stakeholder engagement on Twitter with the ever-popular Connect Spaces platform on Tuesday 22 February starting at 18:00, central African time. The bank’s social media event is a demonstration of its group ethos reflected in its LetsGoNation community.

Twitter users will have the opportunity to meet LetsGo host, Mpoeng Mpoeng, one of Twitter Space’s earliest adopters, and founder of the popular and influential @BWConnectSpaces. Social Enterprise Entrepreneurs and recognisable Influencers of the likes of Vee Mampeezy and Thabiso Mashaba from Botswana, Demola from Nigeria, Neyma from Mozambique, Tracy Owusu Addo from Ghana and Masoud Kipanya from Tanzania will be joining this live online event.

Letshego’s ‘LetsGoNation’ is an online-based community for all Africans to join, network and share experiences, celebrating their passion for the continent and collaborating to build Africa by Africans, in simple terms, ‘Getting it Done’!

In 2021, Letshego advanced its digital strategy by launching the ‘LetsGo Digital Mall’ in ten markets across sub-Sahara Africa. The LetsGo Digital Mall is an Omni-channel integrated platform that customers can access via web, WhatsApp USSD and mobile.

In marking the launch of Letshego’s first truly online event, Chipiliro Katundu, Letshego’s Group Chief Marketing Officer commented, “Our first regional online event celebrates our #LetsGoSpirit, and start conversations between our diverse nations and trailblazers who share Letshego’s passion to make a difference in their respective communities.

Dr Ester Kali, Letshego’s Namibian Chief Executive said “Since launching our LetsGo Digital Mall, Letshego Bank Namibia has grown its online users by 3412 since its inception in December 2021. Through the digital mall, we can not only enhance access and create a seamless experience for our customers, but also deliver more products more regularly – in Namibia, our customers can look forward to new solutions in housing and payments … all available with a few clicks via our Digital Mall channels.”