Katuka participants ready for mentoring

On Wednesday, 16 February, the participants of the Katuka Mentorship Programme 2022 kicked off their mentoring journey in Windhoek. A total of forty mentees with their mentors have registered for this year’s programme, hosted and conducted for the 21st year by the Economist Businesswoman Club.

Agnes Yeboah, Leokadia Shaanika, and Bertha Mangundu said they are looking forward to an experience that maximizes their potential and improves their personalities. Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the programme empowers and encourages entrepreneurs, businesses, and professional women to succeed in their careers through mentorship by seasoned business and professional women.

“We have an affinity with this programme particularly because of its goals and objectives and how these support the development, advancement, and empowerment of women,” said Bank Windhoek’s Communication Practitioner of Sponsorships and Events, Suzette January.

January urged the mentees to use every opportunity to learn from their mentors. “At Bank Windhoek, we look upon this relationship as a journey. A journey where we learn, grow, and contribute in one way or another with the desired outcome of being a connector of positive change,” she said.

Yeboah, an employee of the bank in the human capital department, said she would like to gain clarity and explore her profession. “I hope the programme will help me in my decision making and give me proper guidance and confidence,” she said. “I am looking forward to boosting my confidence and being more assertive.”

A computer technician by profession Leokadia Shaanika, from the Kavango East Region, said she would like to be a more focused individual and continue networking with her fellow participants. Shaanika hopes the programme will complement her positive attitude.

Mangundu, who plans on opening her business soon, said that the opportunity came at the right time since she is passionate about business. “I am also looking forward to mentoring others because, within the business, we need to encourage and motivate others,” she said.

Yeboah added that she looks forward to sharing her experiences with her colleagues during the programme. Shaanika and Mangundu thanked Bank Windhoek for the opportunity to learn and network with others. “It will make our journeys in life easier,” said Shaanika.

In its twentieth year, the programme has produced significant results in the careers of the participating mentees, with 430 entrepreneurs and businesswomen having completed the year-long course.

From the left, Agnes Yeboah, Leokadia Shaanika, and Bertha Mangundu are participants of the 2022 edition of the Katuka Mentorship Programme.