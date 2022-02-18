Select Page

Scientific Society to host second discussion on green hydrogen next week

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting another session on the issues, challenges and opportunities in developing green hydrogen in Namibia on 23 February at 19:00.

A representative of Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, Dr Tobias Bischof-Niemz and a representative of the Namibian Green Hydrogen Association (NamGHA) Margaret Mutschler will be discussing the financial implications, energy and infrastructure issues and legal requirements relating to the development of green hydrogen.

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy is a project development company established with the objective of developing, constructing and operating green hydrogen production facilities in Namibia to supply international and regional markets.

Margaret Mutschler serves as the inaugural chairperson of the Namibian Green Hydrogen Association. She has vast experience in the packaging, negotiating and managing of complex infrastructure projects, focusing on environmental sustainability, technical feasibility, commercial viability, legal architecture and financial bank-ability. She is a partner in Mutschler Consulting Services (MCS), a Namibia-owned cross-sectoral consultancy providing engineering, management and development solutions on sustainable projects, across different sectors.

 

