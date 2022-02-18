Select Page

Merck Foundation uplifting girls through education

Posted by | Feb 18, 2022 |

The Merck Foundation celebrated International Day of Girls and Women in Science 2022 through their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme and Education Linda programme.

The foundation’s Chief Executive, Dr Rasha Kelej said they always mark the day by supporting and empowering women in the areas of science and technology. “Under-representation of women still exist in these fields, even though women have made tremendous participation and progress in career,” she added.

She said every year they host the Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit in partnership with African governments and the African Union’s Scientific, Technical and Research Commission, bringing together researchers and policymakers from across the continent to prepare for the road ahead in its development as a hub of excellence in scientific innovation. At the summit, they also define interventions to empower women and the youth through education in general and through STEM in particular.

“Merck Foundation strongly believes that education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment. Through their Education Linda programme, they have supported the education of some of the underprivileged but brilliant girls by providing scholarships and grants that can cover school fees, school uniforms and other essentials like notebooks, pens and mathematical instruments.”

 

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

