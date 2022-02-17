United Nations Economic Commission for Africa senior leadership annual retreat to officially open Friday

The senior leadership of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) will be holding its Annual Retreat of the Senior Leadership Team in Windhoek, from 17 to 20 February.

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu is set to officially

open the annual retreat.

The retreat is aimed at strengthening the leadership’s capacity to collectively drive an institutional culture that fosters cohesion and excellence in the delivery of its mandate on Africa’s development priorities.

The UNECA was established by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations (UN) in 1958 as one of the UN’s five regional commissions, ECA’s mandate is to promote the economic and social development of its member States, foster intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for Africa’s development.

Dr Vera Songwe, the Executive Secretary and UN Under-Secretary-General of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and other Senior Officials from Africa will be in attendance.