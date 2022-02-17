Select Page

Greenwell Matongo library is temporarily closed for renovations

Posted by | Feb 17, 2022 |

The City of Windhoek has announced the temporary closure of the Greenwell Matongo community library in Danela Street, Goreagab, from 17 February for renovation until further notice.

“Community members who are returning books will still be allowed to visit the library for this purpose,” the authority said while apologizing for the inconvenience.

The community library was established in March 2005, with the aim of providing library and information services for the community. Besides the traditional services that are being provided by a library, borrowing and lending books, the library also gives services such as free internet access, photocopying and faxing of documents, scanning and lamination, free computer training and workshops.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

