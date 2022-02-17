Greenwell Matongo library is temporarily closed for renovations

The City of Windhoek has announced the temporary closure of the Greenwell Matongo community library in Danela Street, Goreagab, from 17 February for renovation until further notice.

“Community members who are returning books will still be allowed to visit the library for this purpose,” the authority said while apologizing for the inconvenience.

The community library was established in March 2005, with the aim of providing library and information services for the community. Besides the traditional services that are being provided by a library, borrowing and lending books, the library also gives services such as free internet access, photocopying and faxing of documents, scanning and lamination, free computer training and workshops.