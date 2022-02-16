Select Page

Opportunity to experience Namibia beckons for international visitors at Namibia’s pavilion at the 2020 Dubai Expo

Feb 16, 2022

The Namibia Expo team at the 2020 Dubai Expo is inviting guests to visit their Pavilion and stand a chance to win a trip for two to the majestic, Etosha National Park, Damaraland and Sossusvlei, including return flight tickets to Namibia from anywhere in the world.

The Pavilion staff, explained that all their guests have to do is visit the Namibian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, scan the QR code on the competition poster and answer the questions and be entered in the competition.

“Competition closes on 21 March 2022 and the prizes will be drawn on 24 March at the Namibian Pavilion and this competition is not open to Namibian citizens, we can not wait to welcome you to our pavilion and Namibia,” they added.

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

