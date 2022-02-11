Select Page

Dam level update for Wednesday 16 February

Posted by | Feb 16, 2022 |

Dam level update for Wednesday 16 February

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 30 November 2012

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 30 November 2012

30 November 2012

Weather 19 December 2014

Weather 19 December 2014

5 January 2015

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 05 October 2012

Understanding Weather – not predicting – 05 October 2012

5 October 2012

Weekly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 16 January 2018

Weekly weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 16 January 2018

11 January 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<