Hardap launches first ever think tank to uplift the current living circumstances of the youth

The Governor of the Hardap Region, Reverend Salomon April officially launched the first-ever think tank in the Hardap Region at Maltahohe on 14 February.

The think tank aims to explore possible developmental avenues to uplift the current living circumstance of the Maltahohe youth.

April said they are to work on the six pillars which are arts and culture, education, agriculture, tourism, socio-economic development and charity.

“This initiative will be replicated in all other constituencies within the region which will culminate in a regional think tank and they also received their appointment certificates,” he added.

April said he wants to see a region that is self-sufficient and resilient to socio-economic challenges. “My vision is that the region becomes a food basket for Namibia and beyond, I want to see scientists, engineers and other fields important for humanity graduate from Hardap,” he explained.