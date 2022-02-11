Select Page

Namibia issues statement on the political situation between Russia and Ukraine

Posted by | Feb 16, 2022 |

Namibia issues statement on the political situation between Russia and Ukraine

The government, as a matter of principle, believes and advocates for a peaceful resolution of any political conflict globally, anchored on respect of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations, a statement said this week.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in the statement said as such Namibia’s position is guided by Article 96 of the Namibian Constitution which encourages the settlement of international disputes through peaceful means. Namibia, therefore, calls on all parties involved to resolve the conflict through peaceful dialogue.

“Namibia is monitoring and following developments closely and takes courage in the fact that H.E.

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation emphasized on several occasions that Russia would

not invade Ukraine. This was confirmed in a diplomatic briefing that took place in Moscow,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Namibia’s Embassy in Moscow, which is also accredited to Ukraine, is collaborating with the Embassy of South Africa in Ukraine and other SADC missions in Russia accredited to Ukraine. The South African Ambassador ensured his Namibian counterpart that the situation in Kyiv remains calm and that South Africa has no plans to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine yet.

“The Embassy is in close contact with the Namibian students studying in Ukraine. During the last virtual meeting between H.E. Mr Kashuupulwa, Ambassador of Namibia accredited to Russia and Ukraine and the leadership of the students in Ukraine, which took place on 14 February 2022, the students were informed that the Mission would assist with consular arrangements should a student wish to return home,” they concluded.

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Portal for analysis of governance performance launched

Portal for analysis of governance performance launched

30 November 2016

Gibeon Council in talks to renew operational agreement with City of Windhoek

Gibeon Council in talks to renew operational agreement with City of Windhoek

26 October 2021

Talk centred on evaluating Windhoek’s production boreholes water quality set for next week

Talk centred on evaluating Windhoek’s production boreholes water quality set for next week

31 January 2020

Easy tips to help you save with confidence

Easy tips to help you save with confidence

14 September 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<