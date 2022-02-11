Namibia issues statement on the political situation between Russia and Ukraine

The government, as a matter of principle, believes and advocates for a peaceful resolution of any political conflict globally, anchored on respect of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations, a statement said this week.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in the statement said as such Namibia’s position is guided by Article 96 of the Namibian Constitution which encourages the settlement of international disputes through peaceful means. Namibia, therefore, calls on all parties involved to resolve the conflict through peaceful dialogue.

“Namibia is monitoring and following developments closely and takes courage in the fact that H.E.

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation emphasized on several occasions that Russia would

not invade Ukraine. This was confirmed in a diplomatic briefing that took place in Moscow,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Namibia’s Embassy in Moscow, which is also accredited to Ukraine, is collaborating with the Embassy of South Africa in Ukraine and other SADC missions in Russia accredited to Ukraine. The South African Ambassador ensured his Namibian counterpart that the situation in Kyiv remains calm and that South Africa has no plans to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine yet.

“The Embassy is in close contact with the Namibian students studying in Ukraine. During the last virtual meeting between H.E. Mr Kashuupulwa, Ambassador of Namibia accredited to Russia and Ukraine and the leadership of the students in Ukraine, which took place on 14 February 2022, the students were informed that the Mission would assist with consular arrangements should a student wish to return home,” they concluded.