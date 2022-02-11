NamPower’s mobile substations set to arrive mid-2022

NamPower’s new mobile substations which will be used for the restoration of power supply during transformer failure at a substation are set to arrive in Namibia in mid-2022.

The mobile substations named Rhino and Buffalo will also be used to facilitate an alternative temporary power supply where new installations, maintenance or upgrading must be conducted.

The mobile substations are rated 20MVA with multiple voltage ratios of 132/66kV to 33/11kV and 132/66kV to 22/11kV respectively. ABB South Africa was contracted to construct the substations.

The mobile substations project was started in 2016. In January 2020 the detailed design and procurement of all the major components of the mobile substations commenced. These major components include the transformer, high and medium voltage switchgear, combined neutral electromagnetic coupler with a neutral earthing resistor and auxiliary transformer (NECRT), protection automation equipment and the cables.

According to NamPower, the project is currently at the stage where all the major components’ detailed designs have been concluded, and manufacturing, as well as installation, is well underway.

The critical path milestone of installation and final testing for both units is set to be concluded by the end of February 2022, where-after both mobile substations will be delivered and handed over to NamPower.

NamPower said adding these two never-to-be-extinct beasts to its transmission fleet, will also support NamPower in providing a temporary point of supply to major customers within a significantly shorter period, than would normally be required to provide permanent supply.

“The mobile substations are strategic transmission assets aimed primarily at mitigating the risk posed by prolonged supply interruptions to the customer. The acquisition of the mobile substations will allow NamPower to better uphold its pledge of ensuring the security of supply to the nation” said NamPower managing director, Kahenge Haulofu.