Select Page

Investment Board launches capacity building campaign for MSMEs

Posted by | Feb 15, 2022 |

Investment Board launches capacity building campaign for MSMEs

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) recently launched the Know2Grow campaign, which strives to provide micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with critical information including how to scale their businesses by gaining domestic and international market access.

The regional knowledge dissemination, capacity building, and networking initiative was first piloted in Gobabis in December 2021 and will be rolled out nationwide over the next six months.

The first phase of the campaign will kick off in Karasburg on 28 February, followed by Keetmanshoop on 01 March and thereafter Bethanie (02 March 2022) and Lüderitz (03 March 2022).

“Knowledge is power. Therefore the NIPDB in collaboration with stakeholders from the public and private sectors are committed to facilitating the empowerment of MSMEs with the right skills, knowledge and opportunities that will enable them to become active role players in building the economy of Namibia,” said NIPDB Chairperson and CEO, Nangula Uaandja.

To provide tailored assistance to the regions, Know2Grow has identified six industry sectors as key focus areas of the first phase of the campaign. This decision was informed by the engagements with regional leaders, who highlighted their respective regions’ economic areas of focus.

These include textile manufacturing; agriculture, horticulture and food processing; aquaculture; electronics and information, communication & technology (ICT), renewable energy and green hydrogen and pharmaceuticals.

Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu, commended the NIPDB for initiating the Know2Grow campaign as a vital intervention particularly in times like this when the economy is uncertain and businesses are under pressure due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19.

Iipumbu called on collaboration between the government and private sector at all levels to ensure that, “businesses take full advantage of various available opportunities and thus boost economic growth, to achieve our developmental agenda as enshrined in short and long-term development plans such as the Harambee Prosperity Plan, National Development Plans and Vision 2030.”

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Trade Forum and Team Namibia ink agreement

Trade Forum and Team Namibia ink agreement

10 July 2015

Developers confident about Kempinski

Developers confident about Kempinski

5 April 2012

Capricorn Group assists Standards Institution with risk management training

Capricorn Group assists Standards Institution with risk management training

5 August 2020

Team Namibia new campaign

Team Namibia new campaign

19 October 2012

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<