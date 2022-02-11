Angola, Namibia start talks on business cooperation

Angola and Namibia started reviewing economic cooperation between the two countries on Monday, senior officials have said.

A Namibian business delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, started a seven-day trip to Angola on Monday, said Carlos Cruz Sardinha, the director of international cooperation at the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the schedule, bilateral meetings are expected at the ministerial and sectoral levels to deepen the exchange of experience for the good of both peoples, officials said.

The Namibian businessmen will also travel to Angola’s Bengo and Kwanza-Sul provinces to visit economic enterprises, banana plantations and industrial factories.

In the capital city of Luanda, the Namibian business mission will visit the Special Economic Zone, particularly a plastic factory, glass production and a tractor assembly line.

The two sides are expected to sign three legal instruments during the trip, according to official sources. (Xinhua)