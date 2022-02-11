More than 2000 entries received for Sanlam’s Bag to School competition

Fifty learners who entered the Sanlam Bag to School each received a back pack filled with school supplies as the winners in a competition that helps school going learners to acquire the stationery they need in class.

The competition which ran from early December until mid-January required participants to send an SMS with the word Bag to the Sanlam SMS line. Fifty entries were selected in a lucky draw, giving fifty children the opportunity to start school with a bag full of goodies.

Speaking at the handover event last week, Sanlam Marketing and Communication Manager, Hilaria Graig said Sanlam is active in various areas of the education of the Namibian child. Graig highlighted that Sanlam’s corporate social responsibility programme has a strong focus on education to support the governments to educate all Namibians.

She further highlighted the fact that besides the annual Bag to School competition, the long-term insurer supports numerous educational initiatives such as the bursary scheme which has been running for over ten years and supported over 60 students with their education.

The Sanlam internship programme, offering students an opportunity to experience firsthand the working environment to support their theoretical grounding is another annual initiative.

“With over two thousand people from all across the country participating in the Bag to School competition, it demonstrates the great need and importance of competitions such as these,” Graig said while thanking all the participants and congratulating the winners.

The next Sanlam Bag to School competition starts in early December 2022 with the winners again announced in February of the following year.