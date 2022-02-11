Select Page

Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road claims six more lives

Posted by | Feb 14, 2022 |

A head-on collision occurred between two sedan vehicles as a result of a pick-up truck claiming the lives of six people on the Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road, while three people survived, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund reported.

According to the MVA Fund, the injured persons are currently receiving appropriate medical care.

“The Fund further assures the bereaved families that it will dedicate every effort to assist them during this difficult time. The families are also encouraged to contact the MVA Fund Service Centre in Otjiwarongo or any other nearest Service Centre in Otavi, Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Keetmanshoop, Ongwediva, Rundu and Katima Mulilo for funeral and related benefits offered by the Fund,” MVA Fund spokesperson Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said.

A recently conducted study by the MVA Fund to determine the causes of crashes indicates that 72% of crashes are related to human factors. The Fund, therefore, urged all road users, especially drivers, to unlearn unsafe behaviour including speeding, unsafe overtaking, distractive driving such as using mobile phones, inattentiveness and non-adherence to general road rules

The Fund’s Case Manager Rosalia Haitamba is on standby to assist where there may be difficulties. She is reachable on 081 147 0588.

 

