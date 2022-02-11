FNB Employee generosity support schools in the Kunene

At the recent handover of stationery, school shoes and uniforms for boys and girls of the Okorosave and Otuti primary schools, Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia CSI Manager said that the vision of the schools was to prepare learners for a better future.

“We also believe that Education remains an important milestone in every child’s journey and this ties in with our vision of being a great Namibian financial services group, creating a better world. FNB employees have, since July 2020 donated almost N$ 74,000 from their monthly salary – despite the COVID -19 uncertainties – via our internal Payroll Giving. Part of these funds has been used to support the Okorosave and Otuti primary schools with much-needed items.

Shidute Johannes, Ondao Mobile School Head of Department said the donation came at the right time as education faced challenges – especially with Covid-19 and, in their region, also an ongoing severe drought. While Mr Kahevee Alexander Kavari, the Principal of Okorosave Primary School thanked the FNB employees who made generous contributions towards the payroll giving programme for the provision of school uniforms and much-needed stationery to the vulnerable learners of both schools.