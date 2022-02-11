The magic of JANIS

The Namibia Scientific Society is inviting the public to an evening of fun, entertainment and magic, with JANIS on 14 February at 19:00, the entrance fee is N$20 per person at the door and the event is suitable for children aged 15 and above.

The Society said JANIS is a master of storytelling and he knows how to entice his guests into a state of amazement, people enjoy his tales which seem to be from another world, and yet they emerge from another world.

“As he performs his magic, his movements merge with the language of his stories, with musical accompaniment, our thoughts begin traveling to imaginary and fantastic worlds far away and his goal is not to produce a huge sensation, but rather to allow people to lose themselves in his art and forget their everyday life,” they explained.

JANIS makes magic in peace and calm, while any chaos or noise disappears into joyful wonder at his magical talents. JANIS said he has succeeded when people return home with a magical glow still lingering in their eyes.

JANIS, who’s real name is Joannis von dem Borne is a member of the Magic Circle of Germany and among the Top 5 at the World Championships in Stockholm and has won various international prices for doing Magic. He has performed in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Hong Kong to name but a few.