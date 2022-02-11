Select Page

25 player squad selected ahead of 2022 African Women Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zambia

Feb 11, 2022

Namibia Football Association (NFA) this week announced a 25 player squad that will participate in the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers round 2 against Zambia.

NFA spokesperson, Cassius Moetie in a statement the matches are scheduled to take place on 16 February in Lusaka (away) and the return leg is set for 22 February in Johannesburg, Dobsonville Stadium (home).

The players selected are as follows: Goalkeepers: Matheus Mellissa, Kauzuu Agnes, Narises Gweneth; Defenders: Naris Edselsisingh, Katuta Iina, Nanamus Lydianna, Enkali Selma, Van Wyk Veronika, Philander Nicole, Kotjipati Veweziua, Kooper Ivone; Midfielders: Adams Thomalina, Angula Asteria, Ngonda Memory, Daries Shanice, Kordom Annouscka, Ujamba Meltret, Amukoto Twelikondjela, Skrywer Juliana, Hikuam Millicent, Vliete Fiola; Forwards: Van Wyk Kylie, Blou Juliana, Shikusho Anne-Marie and Coleman Zenatha.

Meanwhile, Moetie said the squad will be led by an 11 member technical team with Jacobs Nicholas being named as the head coach.

 

