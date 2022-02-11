Select Page

National Council Chairperson to do outreach programme

The Chairperson of the National Council, Lukas Muha will undertake regional visits to the Otjozondjupa and Kavango East Regions from 14 February to 27 February.

The Parliament of Namibia in a statement said that the regional visits by the office of the chairperson form part of Outreach Programme activities as set out in the National Council 2017/2018 – 2021/2022 Strategic Plan and aims to enhance public and key stakeholders participate in the legislative process.

“The objective of the regional visits is to create awareness about the review and oversight role of the National Council, engage key stakeholders in the regions to increase public understanding of the House of Parliament, and improve the perception of the public on the work of the National Council and its Members,” they added.

Muha’s Regional visits commenced in the Zambezi Region in October 2021.

 

