Human Resources specialist to share strategies for 2022

Posted by | Feb 11, 2022 | ,

Future Females Windhoek will be hosting a High Tea from 09:30 to 12:00 on 26 February at the Wine Bar, and the damage is N$230.

The guest speaker for the high tea will be, founder and Managing Consultant of Hito HR and Training Consultant, Lisa Matomola, who will share her strategy setting and decision making for 2022.

Lisa has more than ten years of work experience of which seven is in the consulting industry and her company is a consulting firm that has been in the market for over a year now. She previously worked as a Manager: People and Organization at PwC Namibia.

She has served clients in both the public and private sector and her specialist includes organizational design, performance management, job analysis and job evaluation and training. Lisa is also a soft skills facilitator, some of the topics for the event will include customer service, emotional intelligence, supervisory and management skills, time management, workplace etiquette and business ethics and many more.

Tickets for the event are available at Webticket or Pick n Pay Stores.

 

