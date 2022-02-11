Nedbank Cycle Challenge all set for Sunday

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is set to take place on Sunday, 13 February, at the new Nedbank Campus, on Fidel Castro Street, opposite the Zoo Park in Windhoek.

Dubbed “the greatest race under the sun,” the Nedbank Cycle Challenge is expected to have over 1000 enthusiastic cyclists who will be at the starting line come Sunday morning, to take on the 20km, 30km, 60km and elite 100km distances.

There will be a staggered start for each distance with the 100km race scheduled to start at 07h00, followed by the 60km race at 07h10, the 30km at 07h20, and lastly, the 20km at 07h30.

The Windhoek City Police will be on the scene to ensure the safety of the cyclists.

The cycling calendar started off the year with a run of successful races such as the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Series races, in Dobra and Dordabis; as well as the Nedbank National Championships, which saw elite cyclists, Drikus Coetzee, and Vera Looser, scoop national honours with the hopes of representing the country at the Commonwealth Games this year in Birmingham, England.

Online entries have closed, however interested persons can still enter manually for the Nedbank Cycle Challenge on Friday, 11 February from 17h30 to 19h00 and Saturday, 12 February from 14h00 to 16h00 at the Nedbank Campus, corner of Fidel Castro and Reverend Michael Scott Street.

Registration will take place on Saturday, 12 February at Nedbank Campus, from 14h00 to 16h00.

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is held in partnership with Windhoek Pedal Power Namibia Health Plan and Coca-Cola, PayToday and is supported by the Namibian Cycling Federation.