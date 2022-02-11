Select Page

Corporate partners donate cement worth half a million for low-cost housing

Posted by | Feb 10, 2022 |

Corporate partners donate cement worth half a million for low-cost housing

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and Ohorongo Cement reaffirmed their commitment to support the Shack Dwellers Federation with a cement donation worth N$500,000 for the 2022 financial year.

Rudolf Coetzee, representing Ohorongo Cement said that they truly believed that the Shack Dweller’s Federation of Namibia and the Namibia Housing Action Group cemented themselves into solid organizations, relentless in their drive to provide community-driven houses for low-income families.

Rozina Jacobs, FNB Home Loans National Sales Manager said while the housing crisis in the country will not be rectified shortly, every step in the right direction and every house built will eventually lead to an end of the housing crisis and a positive outcome of providing a roof over the head of as many Namibian families as possible.

Heinrich Amushila: Co-Director Namibia Housing Action Group and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia said not only were more houses constructed over the years but communities were empowered to manage finances and own their development.

“The three partners also play a greater role in participating during the house’s construction for exposure to the community activities. Many thanks to the boards of the three companies for their guidance and who approving the funding. Our appreciation goes to the Management of the three companies and employees who understand the implementation modalities mostly on the ground. Since the partners came on board, we have managed to build more houses every year,” Amushila said.

Meryl Barry, CEO/Principal Trustee of the Pupkewitz Foundation said that the annual partnership response had been created in response to disequilibrium in Namibian housing security and tenure nationwide.

The partnership has accelerated considerably since 2015, with the joint venture so far assisting in the construction of more than 420 houses across the country. Houses have been built in numerous towns including Otavi, Ongwediva, Eenhana, Aranos, Katima Mulilo, Otjinene, Maltahöhe and Tsandi.

The number of houses constructed during the 2020/2021 financial year was 468, funded with money received from all partners, government and other contributors.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Preliminary census results to be released in March

Preliminary census results to be released in March

20 January 2012

Corporates join hands in housing initiative

Corporates join hands in housing initiative

11 March 2016

Education Council discusses five year strategic plan

Education Council discusses five year strategic plan

16 December 2011

More People’s Parliament abuzz in Katutura

More People’s Parliament abuzz in Katutura

15 August 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<