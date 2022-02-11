Corporate partners donate cement worth half a million for low-cost housing

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and Ohorongo Cement reaffirmed their commitment to support the Shack Dwellers Federation with a cement donation worth N$500,000 for the 2022 financial year.

Rudolf Coetzee, representing Ohorongo Cement said that they truly believed that the Shack Dweller’s Federation of Namibia and the Namibia Housing Action Group cemented themselves into solid organizations, relentless in their drive to provide community-driven houses for low-income families.

Rozina Jacobs, FNB Home Loans National Sales Manager said while the housing crisis in the country will not be rectified shortly, every step in the right direction and every house built will eventually lead to an end of the housing crisis and a positive outcome of providing a roof over the head of as many Namibian families as possible.

Heinrich Amushila: Co-Director Namibia Housing Action Group and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia said not only were more houses constructed over the years but communities were empowered to manage finances and own their development.

“The three partners also play a greater role in participating during the house’s construction for exposure to the community activities. Many thanks to the boards of the three companies for their guidance and who approving the funding. Our appreciation goes to the Management of the three companies and employees who understand the implementation modalities mostly on the ground. Since the partners came on board, we have managed to build more houses every year,” Amushila said.

Meryl Barry, CEO/Principal Trustee of the Pupkewitz Foundation said that the annual partnership response had been created in response to disequilibrium in Namibian housing security and tenure nationwide.

The partnership has accelerated considerably since 2015, with the joint venture so far assisting in the construction of more than 420 houses across the country. Houses have been built in numerous towns including Otavi, Ongwediva, Eenhana, Aranos, Katima Mulilo, Otjinene, Maltahöhe and Tsandi.

The number of houses constructed during the 2020/2021 financial year was 468, funded with money received from all partners, government and other contributors.