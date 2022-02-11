Select Page

Bible Society to raise funds for Bible distribution in the south through biking event

Posted by | Feb 10, 2022 |

The Bible Society of Namibia is inviting the country to help them raise N$350,000, for Bible distribution in the south, through their #BikeRiders4Bibles.

The raised funds will make it possible for the society to purchase 2500 Bibles and to distribute audio Bibles.

The #BikeRiders4Bibles will take place from 28 March to 1 April and participants will be riding from Windhoek to Karasburg.

The society said this will be the biggest Bible outreach on bikes in Namibia and it is in cooperation with the World Riders from the Bible Society of South Africa.

“Our goal to distribute 2500 Bibles and audio Bibles to Grade 7 Khoekhoegowab learners, vulnerable children and the elderly in the South of Namibia and show them how to use the Bible effectively.”

The Bible Society of Namibia is one of 145 Bible Societies across the world and as a member of the United Bible Societies, aims for the widest possible, effective and meaningful distribution of the Bible, to encourage people to use it for the transformation of their lives.

 

