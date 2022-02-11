Scam alert: fraudsters gaining access to your eWallet account on the FNB App

By Elzita Beukes

FNB Communications Manager.

Beware of this eWallet scam, where fraudsters access and manage customers’ eWallet accounts on the FNB App. We have seen this scam making the rounds again and urge our customers to take note of how it works to protect themselves.

First, fraudsters will a select random cellphone number and attempt to link the eWallet of the selected number to their own smartphone, which triggers a notification (with an OTP – one-time pin) asking to confirm if the customer is indeed the one attempting to link their wallet.

The fraudster then calls the client with a fake excuse to attempt to obtain the OTP. Unsuspecting clients then give up the OTP which allows the fraudsters to access their eWallets for future transfers and withdrawals.

We would like to tell our customers that the OTP is sufficient to control as it seeks the authorisation of the account/wallet holder. As with any PIN or password – do not give your OTP to anyone as this step is crucial to protecting your funds.

If anyone calls you claiming to be from the bank, and asks you for your OTP or a pin or password of any kind, hang up the phone immediately and report the incident to the bank. We reiterate again that FNB, will never request any security information from you over the phone and you, in turn, should never give out any information over the phone. Please remain vigilant and protect your hard-earned cash at all times.