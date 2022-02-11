Select Page

Scam alert: fraudsters gaining access to your eWallet account on the FNB App

Posted by | Feb 10, 2022 |

Scam alert: fraudsters gaining access to your eWallet account on the FNB App

By Elzita Beukes
FNB Communications Manager.

Beware of this eWallet scam, where fraudsters access and manage customers’ eWallet accounts on the FNB App. We have seen this scam making the rounds again and urge our customers to take note of how it works to protect themselves.

First, fraudsters will a select random cellphone number and attempt to link the eWallet of the selected number to their own smartphone, which triggers a notification (with an OTP – one-time pin) asking to confirm if the customer is indeed the one attempting to link their wallet.

The fraudster then calls the client with a fake excuse to attempt to obtain the OTP. Unsuspecting clients then give up the OTP which allows the fraudsters to access their eWallets for future transfers and withdrawals.

We would like to tell our customers that the OTP is sufficient to control as it seeks the authorisation of the account/wallet holder. As with any PIN or password – do not give your OTP to anyone as this step is crucial to protecting your funds.

If anyone calls you claiming to be from the bank, and asks you for your OTP or a pin or password of any kind, hang up the phone immediately and report the incident to the bank. We reiterate again that FNB, will never request any security information from you over the phone and you, in turn, should never give out any information over the phone. Please remain vigilant and protect your hard-earned cash at all times.

 

About The Author

Guest Contributor

A Guest Contributor is any of a number of experts who contribute articles and columns under their own respective names. They are regarded as authorities in their disciplines, and their work is usually published with limited editing only. They may also contribute to other publications. - Ed.

Related Posts

Drought impacts milk

Drought impacts milk

22 November 2013

Swakopmund Pop-Up Camp opens to engage entrepreneurs and innovators

Swakopmund Pop-Up Camp opens to engage entrepreneurs and innovators

22 December 2020

NAMDIA, Team Namibia ink agreement to enhance collaborative marketing efforts

NAMDIA, Team Namibia ink agreement to enhance collaborative marketing efforts

11 July 2019

Source Chinese products at SA fair

Source Chinese products at SA fair

23 October 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<