Startups called up to apply for website design boot camp

Posted by | Feb 10, 2022 |

The Digital Transformation Centre Namibia is calling on entrepreneurs to apply for their Website Design boot camp. The deadline for applications is 25 February and participants will need to fork out N$500.

According to the organisers, the boot camp will run for 4 days and it will guarantee participants a website that is up and running by the end of the boot camp.

“The workshop will entail designing an e-commerce website, marketing tools for your website, security measures for your website, local payment gateway for online transactions, customer relations tools,” they explained.

The centre said this could be a chance for entrepreneurs to add value to their business and knowledge and participants do not need any IT background at all, and all they need is creativity and good energy.

 

