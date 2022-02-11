UNAM receives 15 laptops from diamond miner

De Beers Namibia Holdings recently donated 15 laptops to the University of Namibia (UNAM), destined for the institute’s southern campus in Keetmanshoop.

De Beers Namibia’s Resident Director, Daniel Kali said due to the new reality of remote learning brought about by the pandemic, the company could not help but respond favourably to the request from UNAM.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Frednard Gideon, thanked the company for their continued and unwavering support to the UNAM Southern Campus.

“At a time when teaching and learning have been dominated by online learning, you again stepped in to assist us with this generous donation of 15 laptops,” he added.

He further stated that they are not turning back, because remote learning is the new normal for the higher education sector.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Southern Campus, Director, Prof. Lischen Haoses-Gorases said this donation demonstrates the company’s commitment to the National Development Agenda of the country.

She said the laptops will be used by staff to facilitate smooth online teaching and by students to access quality learning.

“Our Head of Department has a list of students and staff selected to be the recipients of these electronic devices that will enable them to engage in effective research and innovation,” she concluded.