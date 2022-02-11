Select Page

UNAM receives 15 laptops from diamond miner

Posted by | Feb 9, 2022 |

UNAM receives 15 laptops from diamond miner

De Beers Namibia Holdings recently donated 15 laptops to the University of Namibia (UNAM), destined for the institute’s southern campus in Keetmanshoop.

De Beers Namibia’s Resident Director, Daniel Kali said due to the new reality of remote learning brought about by the pandemic, the company could not help but respond favourably to the request from UNAM.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Frednard Gideon, thanked the company for their continued and unwavering support to the UNAM Southern Campus.

“At a time when teaching and learning have been dominated by online learning, you again stepped in to assist us with this generous donation of 15 laptops,” he added.

He further stated that they are not turning back, because remote learning is the new normal for the higher education sector.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Southern Campus, Director, Prof. Lischen Haoses-Gorases said this donation demonstrates the company’s commitment to the National Development Agenda of the country.

She said the laptops will be used by staff to facilitate smooth online teaching and by students to access quality learning.

“Our Head of Department has a list of students and staff selected to be the recipients of these electronic devices that will enable them to engage in effective research and innovation,” she concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

More than 2000 leaders from various sectors trained by the African Leadership Institute

More than 2000 leaders from various sectors trained by the African Leadership Institute

28 October 2019

China to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

China to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

18 February 2021

Out with the old, in with the new- iconic ‘Morning Cup of Java’ hangs up mic

Out with the old, in with the new- iconic ‘Morning Cup of Java’ hangs up mic

1 February 2019

GIPF chairman explains fund’s operational strategy to members in Kunene

GIPF chairman explains fund’s operational strategy to members in Kunene

4 June 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<