Discriminatory laws should no longer be tolerated in Namibia, Geingob says

President HE Dr Hage Geingob once again raised concern over absolute laws in the country, stating that laws that are racist or discriminatory should no longer be accommodated in Namibia.

Geingob, who was speaking at the virtual official opening of the 5th Session of the 7 Parliament on 8 February was referring to the Repeal of Obsolete Laws Act, 2018 (Act 21 of 2018).

The Obsolete Laws Bill, which is set to be tabled throughout 2022, will provide for the repeal of certain obsolete laws many of which are discriminatory on the grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed as well as social and economic status.

“There is no place for such laws in the Namibian House,” Geingob said.

The president urged members of parliament to remain focused on the primary task of giving the nation hope by addressing the concerns of citizens effectively.

“Let us set an example in this parliament of a united and dedicated people with a will and determination to positively transform the nation,” he stressed.