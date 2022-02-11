Talented youth bag prizes after demonstrating the importance of sport and physical education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS), together with GIZ’s regional programme “Sport for Development in Africa” (S4DA) recently awarded prizes to winners of the Sports Art Competition.

The competition which officially launched on 24 September and ran until 24 October, is an initiative started by the ministries’ Integrated Physical Education and School Sports Programme (IPESS).

Children between the ages of 7 to 16 could enter the competition by submitting a drawing, showing the importance of sport and physical education. In addition, each child submitted a short story describing how sport has impacted their lives. The drawings and stories will make part of the 2022 IPESS calendar.

During the prize-giving ceremony held this week, the Minister of MSYNS, Agnes Tjongarero and MoEAC Minister, Ester Anna Nghipondoka handed over the prizes to two of the twelve winners, who hailed from various regions such as the Khomas, Oshana, Ohangwena and ǁKaras Regions.

The two winners present at the prize-giving ceremony were Maria Rengura from Chairman Mao Zedong High School and Penyovamati Hashiti of Green Leaves Primary School and participants of Physically Active Youth (PAY).

The prizes given to each winner consisted of a complete art set, a skipping rope, a football, and an IPESS gift hamper (made up of an IPESS mask, T-shirt, water bottle, notebook and sports bag).

The IPESS programme promotes education and school sports and will become an intrinsic part of all school learners’ overall development and forms part of their healthy lifestyle. It is a fully inclusive programme and won’t just focus on the ‘very sporty’ children. Every boy and girl, whatever their level of ability will be included. No one will be left behind.

The ‘sport for development’ concept that has already been rolled out and implemented successfully across the nation and trained teachers in physical education laid the foundation for this programme.