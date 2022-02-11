Bank Windhoek installs more cash accepting ATMs at the coast

Bank Windhoek recently installed three new cash accepting ATMs at its Branches in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and an agency in Henties Bay.

Walvis Bay now has two cash accepting ATMs. Bank Windhoek installed the first one in 2021 at the Bank’s Kuisebmond Agency, with the second installed at the Walvis Bay Branch.

“The uptake in the use of the cash accepting ATM in Kuisebmond is encouraging,” said Bank Windhoek’s National Operations Manager, David Nell. “Our customers can now deposit cash whenever it is convenient for them in a safe and secure space, 24 hours a day.”

Nell said that by adding more cash accepting ATMs at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Henties Bay, the Bank has listened to its customers’ feedback by providing increasing self-service banking channels. He also shared that Bank Windhoek is in the process of deploying cash accepting ATMs countrywide.

Nell said that the recently released N$10 and N$30, coins, and South African Rands, are not currently accepted by the cash taking ATMs. “The functionalities to accept N$10 and N$30 notes will soon become available,” he said.

To date, Bank Windhoek has cash accepting ATMs at Oshakati, Maroela Mall Ongwediva, Main Branch Windhoek, Katutura Branch, Walvis Bay Branch, Kuisebmond Agency, Outapi Branch, Ongwediva Branch, Ondangwa Branch, Capricorn Branch, Omaruru Branch, Henties Bay Agency, Swakopmund Branch and Swakopmund Waterfront Agency.