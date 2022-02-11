NMH launches new television channel in collaboration with MultiChoice Namibia

Namibia Media Holding (NMH) in collaboration with MultiChoice Namibia launched a new television channel, ‘Network Television’ (NTV) on 8 February, which will be showcased on channel 285 on DStv and channel 94 on GOtv.

Chief Executive Officer of NMH, Albe Botha said they have been a leader in the transformation of media in the country, from print media to online engagements, from social media engagements to eight hours of daily shows on their social media platforms and from a 24 hour online TV channel, to now launching a 24/7 news, sport, education, entertainment and actuality channel.

“Our media evolution has just begun and we are excited to take on this journey over the coming months and years and we are totally sold out in promoting Namibia as a country of content choice,” he added.

He said that NTV is something unique to Namibia, with 12 hours of original Namibian content every day and 50 hours of education material every month, the channel will also cover over 300 hours of live Namibian sport every year and engage audiences to live with the latest in technology.

“We have transformed and will continue to transform media in the Land of the Brave, because we are truly a 24/7 live broadcasting channel with seven satellite broadcasting network offices in Oshakati, Rundu, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein and Keetmanshoop, plus our main broadcasting studies in Windhoek,” he informed.

Botha expressed that MultiChoice Namibia’s commitment to expanding its reach with Namibian content has now taken a great step forward and they are proud to be part of this exciting partnership.

“It is no secret that Namibians want to celebrate their stories on DStv and GOtv, therefore NTV will continue to contribute to these truly unique Namibian stories as we travel this journey in the evolution of the media in Namibia,” he said.

He congratulated everyone who has worked hard to bring NTV because now Namibians can all enjoy what it means when it is said ‘local maar dis lekker’.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, Roger Gertze said they are proud to partner with NMH to cater to the needs of the Namibian market.

“As Africa’s leading entertainment platform we continuously seek opportunities to provide local and inspiring content to Namibian audiences, and our goal with this channel, exclusive to Namibia is to provide hyper-local content and greater value in content to us here in Namibia,” he concluded.