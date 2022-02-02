Select Page

14th Session of the Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab lecture series heads to Katima Mulilo

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation will be hosting the 14th Session of the Dr Theo-Ben Gurirab lecture series, on 10 February from 10:00 to 12:00, under the theme, ‘Katima Mulilo a gateway to SADC Unlocking the economic potential of Zambezi Region’.

The ministry said the moderator for the event will be Percy Misika, Former Executive Director of Agriculture Water and land Reform.

“He will be joined by panellists, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mally Likukela, Economist at Twilight Capital Consultants, Dr Evans Simasiku, Lecturer at UNAM Katima Mulilo Campus, Simone Micheletti, Chairperson of Namibia Wetland Route and Lesley Samjahi, Agricultural Youth Activist,” they added

According to the ministry, the series of lectures cover contemporary international relations and cooperation issues, and its analysis of the impact of global issues on Namibia’s national development programmes and its peace and stability.

In addition, the lectures aim to empower ordinary Namibians to be involved in formulating policies with a bearing on international relations and cooperation. The Dr Theo-Ben Gurirab lectures were instituted in 2017 by President Dr Hage Geingob.

 

