Fistball action to return this weekend

After a three-and-a-half-month break, the Bank Windhoek Fistball opening tournament will take place at the SFC this Saturday, with 10 participating adult teams and 6 youth teams expected to battle it out on three different fields.

Defending champions SKW 1 and arch-rivals CFC 1 can once again have justified hopes for the A category title. Last year the blue-white CFC 1 was forced to hand over the trophy to SKW 1 being without their main attacker Rico Kühnle-Kreitz.

The matches are played with 2 halves of 12 minutes each. Only the encounters for 3rd place and the final of the respective categories are scheduled to be best out of 5 sets up to 11 points.

In Group A, the host SFC 1 will meet CFC 1, SKW 2, SFC 3 and SKW 4. The fixture between SFC 1 and CFC 1 should be exciting. SFC 1 met the blue and whites in the semi-finals of the national cup tournament on par but had to accept a defeat by just one point.

In group B, the defending champion SKW 1 will compete against CFC 2, SFC 2, SKW 3 and CFC 3.

In the A-category semi-final, the first from group A will play against the second-placed team from group B and vice versa. For the third and fourth-placed teams, the same principle applies for the qualification to the B category finals.

Three youth teams each from SFC and the guests SKW will duel in a round-robin format to determine the winner of the opening tournament. The youth development is in full swing with 35 youth players registered at SKW only.