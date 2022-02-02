MTC Sponsorship Indaba zooms in on leadership skills and institutional governance

Digital enabler, MTC on Monday held the annual Sponsorship Indaba in Swakopmund, where it reminded and stressed to all of its 12 sponsorship beneficiaries about their sponsorship contractual obligations while imparting necessary leadership and sustainable skills to the beneficiaries.

The focus of this year’s Indaba was on sharing relevant leadership skills and institutional governance and sustainable and management knowledge that will aid the beneficiaries’ organizations in catapulting their organizations towards competency in reaching their respective institutional

mandates.

With a line-up of seven speakers, the day-long event was enriched with expert knowledge in subjects ranging from ethical leadership, conflict resolution, sport management, branding and social media marketing, creating and maintaining healthy media relations, and public speaking and presentation.

Candidly conveying MTC’s stand, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo reminded sponsees of their contractual obligations, emphasizing on accountability, transparency, and drive for management optimization as key.

“As a benefactor, we are consistent in our expectations from all our beneficiaries. If you are falling short of our expectations, we are open to engaging you and exploring and providing guidance where it is necessary to ensure that you deliver towards a common objective. Additionally, and very important, is transparency and accountability in all your affairs, especially in your quarterly reports to us.”

The MTC beneficiaries are Namibia Hockey Union, Namibia Horseracing Union, Netball Premier League, Nestor “Sunshine” Boxing Academy, Salute Boxing Academy, Kilimanjaro Boxing Academy, NFA Cup, Namibia National Youth Games, Dr Hage Geingob Cup, HopSol, and Windhoek Fashion Week, respectively.