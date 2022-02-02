Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 07 February 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfer from Omatako Dam to Von Bach Dam took place.

**The Otjivero Silt water level is for 20/01/2022.

***Previous reading for Neckartal Dam was on 01 February 2022, spill started on 24 Jan 2022 at 11:40.

 

