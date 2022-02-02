Goethe-Institut calls on artists for solo exhibition

The Goethe-Institut Namibia is inviting visual artists to submit their work for a solo exhibition which they will help to curate and exhibit in March, June and September.

The Institut said the closing date for applications is 20 February and applications should be submitted to [email protected]

“The artwork or body of work should be original and not have been exhibited in its entirety before and this should be the artists first solo exhibition,” they explained.

They said that the exhibition applications should have their name, an artist statement of 200 words, a concept or explanation of the work they would like to exhibit, no longer than 350 words.

“Please also submit 5-10 high resolution, clear images of the work that you would like to exhibit along with a caption sheet that includes the size and medium of the work,” they concluded.