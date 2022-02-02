Namport expects positive growth this year

Namibia’s Port Authorities (Namport) said that with the current financial year ending on 31 Marc, positive growth is expected for the current year in comparison to the previous year.

“Looking back on 2021 and the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we can confidently declare that we are stronger and more resilient,” the authority said in a bulletin update this week.

According to the authority they managed to weather the storm despite last year being a taxing year with global economic setbacks within the logistics and shipping industry, from container shortages to escalating shipping costs.

For the past nine months, April to December 2021, the ports authority saw a 4% increase in cargo landed and a 13% increase in cargo shipped, compared to the same period for the previous financial year.

“That reflects an increase of 5%. This can be attributed to the total cargo volumes increasing by 21percent,” the authority added.

Meanwhile, Namport said the overall volume throughput for the Port of Walvis Bay also saw an increase of 2.6 % for imports and 8 % for exports, as well as the Port of Lüderitz recording 34,200 MT (86.81%) for imports and 143,933 MT (24.88%) for exports.