Japanese government inks grant contracts with several local schools

Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, H.E. Harada Hideaki, recently signed a grant contract with the Principle of St. Barnabas Primary School, Nahasson Mbangura worth N$955,072.

Hideaki at the inking agreement held last week in Windhoek said they noted the historical importance St. Barnabas Primary School played in Namibia’s leaders’ education and are happy to be to support their request to build additional classrooms and a library for the school.

Mbangura said they are grateful to the Japanese government for this gesture and believes that a library is a very important resource centre for learners to develop their reading and learning skills.

“We will, as a result of an independent library and classrooms, have an independent computer laboratory, and this too will assist us towards the development of our learners’ IT skills,” he added.

He further stated that they are striving to excel in primary school education and this generous donation from Japan and the government came at the right and exciting time, a time when they are also preparing for the school’s 100th-anniversary celebration, which will take the place next year 2023.

The Japanese government said in addition to St. Barnabas Primary School in the Khomas Region, they have also signed grand contracts with Ontanda Primary School, in the Omusati Region for N$949 257, Savo Nuts Private School in the Ohangwena Region for N$860,528 and the Malundu Junior Primary School in the Zambezi Region in N$921,055.

The grant contracts in the framework of Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Projects (GGP) were signed to help build new classrooms and a library to alleviate teaching and learning environment for grade 0 learners and learners with special needs, as well as to provide a library to benefit entire school population.