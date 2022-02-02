Select Page

Kavango West Regional Council gets new Deputy Director

Feb 3, 2022

The Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Mupiri as their newly appointed Deputy Director: Rural Services effective from 1 February.

The Council said Mupiri has 12 years of experience in teaching and 14 years in the Planning and Development Division in the Education Industry.

“She served as Chief Education Officer in the Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture in the Kavango West Regional Office and her highest qualification is a Masters of Business Administration,” they added.

The Kavango West Regional Council welcomes her and wishes her all the best in this new challenge

 

