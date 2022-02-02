FNB Namibia helps to keep Windhoek Central Hospital Cardiac unit pumping

FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$219,000 worth of medical equipment to the Windhoek Central Hospital Cardiac Unit.

The Ministry of Health has used the funds for catheters and wires which will enable doctors to diagnose and treat heart diseases without an operation. This complex but crucial process is necessary and has, to date been successfully completed on 43 patients, the youngest of these being only 3 months old, and the oldest 63 years.

“The FirstRand Namibia Foundation is set up to help those who are in need, and health is one of the key sectors we support. Government alone cannot manage all the health challenges Namibia faces. We are honoured to be amongst so many like-minded Namibians who have set aside their own interests and pulled together to assist government and our country,” said Jane Katjavivi, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation.

Namibia has made great strides in the past 15 years in successfully treating heart disease locally. The Windhoek Central Hospital Cardiac Unit has played a critical since its establishment in 2008.

Ben Nangombe, Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services expressed his sincere gratitude towards FNB and said: “FNB and the FirstRand Namibia Foundation have throughout the years collaborated with the MoHSS to promote quality healthcare and improved treatment for better health outcomes.”

Namibia has a high prevalence of Congenital and Rheumatic Heart Disease – with an average of 40-50 children seen in the outpatient clinics weekly. Equally, the inpatients’ burden is high, with new patients born with structural heart diseases in the neonatal units every day. Doctors and nurses perform 2-3 outreach clinics annually to two hospitals in northern Namibia as these areas are most affected, because of their higher populations.